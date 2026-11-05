The new passenger ferry Spirit of Tasmania IV arrived in Geelong, Australia, about four hours behind schedule. The vessel, which departed from Devonport the previous evening, entered the port at around 10:00 accompanied by a tugboat, ABC News Australia reports.

Delay and tugboat escort

The ferry was due to dock in Geelong at 6:00. One passenger said passengers were initially told that the arrival had been postponed to about 8:00, and a few minutes later the captain announced that the vessel’s entry into the harbour would be delayed until approximately 10:30.

According to a maritime traffic tracking service, Spirit of Tasmania IV performed several unusual manoeuvres near Point Lonsdale before entering Port Phillip Bay, followed by several more turns in the bay. A tugboat escorted the vessel to the terminal. ABC has contacted ferry operator TT-Line for comment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into an incident involving another ferry

Meanwhile, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating a separate steering system incident involving another of the company’s new ferries, Spirit of Tasmania V. It occurred on 26 October during a trial voyage near Point Henry in Port Phillip Bay.

There were 94 crew members, 20 passengers and trucks on board at the time. According to the bureau, during a turn to starboard, the autopilot responded slowly, causing the vessel to make a wider turn than expected. After the settings were adjusted, the rate of turn increased and the autopilot was unable to stop the turn.

Control was switched to manual mode, but the ferry briefly went beyond the southern and northern boundaries of the shipping channel. The crew stopped the vessel in the Wilson Spit channel, after which it continued its voyage. The investigation is to determine whether the incident was caused by a technical malfunction or human factors; the final report is expected in the second quarter of next year.

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