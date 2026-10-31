In Australia, the new ferries Spirit of Tasmania IV and Spirit of Tasmania V are scheduled to depart on their first official passenger voyages across Bass Strait this evening. The vessels, home-ported in Devonport on the island of Tasmania, are intended to replace Spirit of Tasmania I and II, which have operated on this route since 2002.

As ABC News Australia reports, the new ferries can carry 400 more passengers than the previous vessels and have 60% more space for vehicles. They provide three times more space for caravans and motorhomes than the old ferries. The vessels also have 18 cabins for travelling with pets.

Nine years of delays

The ferry replacement program was announced in 2017: Tasmania's government at the time planned to put the new vessels into service in 2021. In 2018, state-owned operator TT-Line signed a contract with German shipyard FSG to build two ferries for $714 million, but the agreement was cancelled in early 2020 due to the company's financial problems.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

TT-Line later signed a memorandum with Finland's Rauma Marine Constructions to build the vessels for $850 million. The government attempted to find an Australian manufacturer, but the relevant working group failed to achieve a result, so the parties returned to arrangements with the Finnish shipyard nine months later. The loss of the initial production slot pushed back the delivery timeline again. During the global inflation crisis, TT-Line also paid RMC an additional $81 million to complete construction.

Berth cost rises

A separate problem was the construction of a larger berth and terminal in Devonport, required for the new vessels. The work was initially planned for completion in August 2024 at a cost of $90 million. In June that year, TT-Line said the estimate had increased to $375 million, while the facility was expected to be ready only in February 2027, although construction had not yet begun at that time.

The work schedule was subsequently accelerated to enable the first voyages, but the cost of the terminal and berth rose to $493 million. The ferries are set to begin operating five years later than originally planned, while costs have exceeded the forecast in the initial business plan by $700 million. TT-Line's debt is projected to peak at $1.1 billion in this financial year, and the company will remain in debt until at least 2052.

Read us on