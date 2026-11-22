The Port of Los Angeles in the United States reported that it blocked 120 million attempted attacks on its networks in August. U.S. ports are recording a significant number of cyberthreats amid a rise in attacks using artificial intelligence against critical infrastructure, The Hill reports.

Attacks on the Port of Corpus Christi’s systems

The Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, through which the largest volume of U.S. oil exports passes, said it faces hundreds or even thousands of attempted attacks daily. Port CEO Kent Britton told the Financial Times that activity has increased from countries and organizations he described as known malicious actors; according to him, they are looking for prominent targets.

Attackers attempted to find vulnerabilities in the port’s computer systems. They also sent phishing messages to employees while posing as executives in order to gain access to the systems. Britton noted that the use of artificial intelligence could further complicate network defense.

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Network protection in Los Angeles

According to Bloomberg, the attempted attacks blocked by the Port of Los Angeles included the exploitation of network vulnerabilities, credential theft, and the distribution of malware. Port Executive Director Gene Seroka stressed that attackers only need to succeed once.

According to Seroka, the port’s cybersecurity team has expanded in recent years and built a seven-layer digital defense. The U.S. Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security have also launched a center to combat cybercrime, bringing together more than 30 federal agencies and hundreds of state and local partners. The Justice Department said the center will help initially process victims’ complaints, track networks responsible for crimes, and provide technical support.

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