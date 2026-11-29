In Louisiana, United States, the Port of South Louisiana has resumed the procedure for reviewing the issuance of up to $400 million in bonds for the port infrastructure of Hyundai Steel and Posco’s $5.8 billion steelmaking project. The companies plan to begin commercial operation of the electric arc furnace plant in 2029.

Hearing after lawsuit

According to Korea Herald, the port commission is to hold a special meeting and public hearings on the possible issuance of up to $400 million in bonds for the construction of Hyundai-Posco Louisiana Steel port facilities.

The hearings were initially scheduled for November 17. Residents and environmental groups filed a lawsuit, stating that the port administration had improperly notified the public about the bond issuance. A Louisiana state court temporarily halted the procedure on November 16, but dismissed the lawsuit as premature the following day because the commission had not yet made a final decision. The port administration subsequently rescheduled the hearings.

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Financing and raw material supplies

The $400 million in port financing is part of a bond package of up to $900 million approved by the Louisiana State Bond Commission in September. The remaining $500 million is planned to be allocated to the plant’s production facilities.

The funds are to be used to build berths, cargo terminals, and conveyor systems for unloading and transporting iron ore to the facility. According to Louisiana Economic Development, after launch, the plant plans to import about 3.6 million tonnes of iron ore annually, including from Brazil, to produce direct reduced iron. Scrap metal for the electric arc furnace is to be purchased in the United States.

After reaching full capacity, the facility is expected to produce 2.7 million tonnes of steel per year: 1.8 million tonnes of automotive sheet and 900,000 tonnes of general-purpose sheet. According to Hyundai Steel, buyers have already been found for 1.4 million tonnes of automotive sheet, including for Hyundai Motor and Kia plants in the United States and for Posco.

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