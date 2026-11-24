The combined shipping loan portfolio of Greece’s four largest banks increased by 37% by the end of 2025 — from about $18 billion to $23.6 billion. Their share of the global shipping finance market rose from 6.1% to 7.8%, Cyprus Mail reports, citing a Petrofin Research study published in July 2026.

Banks’ positions in the global ranking

National Bank of Greece had the largest shipping loan portfolio among Greek banks, at $6.48 billion. Eurobank’s portfolio stood at $6.2 billion, Piraeus Bank’s at $6.07 billion, and Alpha Bank’s at $4.6 billion. In the global ranking of industry lenders, National Bank of Greece ranked 20th, Eurobank 21st, Piraeus Bank 22nd, and Alpha Bank 29th.

According to the publication, the increase was the largest in percentage terms among European financial institutions involved in shipping finance. The banks are also seeking to capitalize on opportunities that emerged after some international lenders exited this segment following the 2008 financial crisis.

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Demand for fleet renewal

In Alpha Bank’s reporting for the first nine months of 2026, its shipping loan portfolio stood at €5.4 billion. Tankers accounted for 47% of this financing, dry bulk vessels for 33%, liquefied natural gas carriers for 13%, and container ships for 7%.

Bank executives estimate Greek shipowners’ orders for new vessels at about $55 billion over the next three years. The expansion of lending is linked to demand for fleet renewal and vessels with lower emissions.

At the same time, on October 1, 2026, S&P Global Ratings warned of corporate lending concentration risks at Greek banks. Shipping, tourism, and energy account for 45% of their business loans, compared with 17% at the European banks analyzed by the agency. S&P described severe stress scenarios but noted that they are not its baseline forecast.

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