In Guimarães, Portugal, FC Porto defeated Vitória Guimarães 2-1 away in a Portuguese league match. Polish defender Jan Bednarek started for the visitors but left the pitch in the 66th minute after the ball struck him in the head.

As Interia Sport reports, Porto's medical staff decided not to take risks and substituted the defender. At the time he left the field, Francesco Farioli's team were leading 1-0.

Sainz's goal before the break

Another Polish defender, Jakub Kiwior, also started for Porto. Oskar Pietuszewski remained on the bench and did not play. Spaniard Borja Sainz, who is Pietuszewski's competitor for a place in the squad, opened the scoring in the 38th minute.

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Ten minutes after Bednarek was substituted, the hosts levelled the score. Alanzinho struck from the edge of the penalty area, and the ball flew over the hand of goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Winning goal late in the match

After the incident involving Bednarek, both teams were allowed to make a sixth substitution. Porto's decisive goal was scored by 20-year-old Portuguese player Fernandes, who came on as a substitute. He broke through down the right flank and fired an accurate shot under the crossbar to set the final score.

It was Porto's tenth win in ten league matches. The team has a goal difference of 25:4 and is five points ahead of second-placed Benfica.

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