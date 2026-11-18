Portugal’s national team defeated Wales 3-2 in Cardiff, Wales, in a Nations League match. The winning goal in the 70th minute was scored by substitute Carlos Forbs. As The Guardian reports, it was Portugal’s first victory since Cristiano Ronaldo retired.

Exchange of goals before the break

Portugal opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Bruno Fernandes fired into the top corner from outside the penalty area. Two minutes later, David Brooks equalised with his left foot after receiving a pass from Rubin Colwill.

In the 40th minute, Wales took the lead through a goal by Sorba Thomas, who finished off a team move. However, the hosts held their advantage for three minutes: Pedro Neto converted Francisco Trincao’s cross and equalised before the break.

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Forbs’ decisive goal

In the second half, Portugal brought on Joao Felix and Forbs, who wore the number 7 shirt. In the 70th minute, Forbs collected the ball after Ben Cabango’s unsuccessful clearance, beat Ben Davies and sent a low left-footed shot into the net.

Portugal finished the match with a man down after Neto was sent off: he received two yellow cards in one minute and 59 seconds. Wales had more shots on target, eight to six, and took six corners, while Portugal had one. The Welsh national team finished the Nations League group stage in last place.

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