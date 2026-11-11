In Portugal, schools and all institutions whose work is not critically necessary will be closed on Wednesday due to the expected Storm Charles. The highest weather warning level has been declared in the south of the country: winds of up to 140 km/h, heavy rainfall and possible flooding of coastal areas are expected.

Interior Minister Luís Neves called on everyone who has the opportunity to stay at home. Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, after a meeting of civil protection services, also urged the population not to underestimate the danger associated with the storm, Der Spiegel reports.

Restrictions in Lisbon

In the rest of Portugal, the second-highest weather warning level will be in effect. The organizers of the international technology conference Web Summit have cancelled all events scheduled for Wednesday in Lisbon for safety reasons.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Lisbon city authorities have preventively closed all road tunnels, as well as parks and museums. Airport operator ANA warned that flight cancellations are possible on Wednesday.

Storm heading toward mainland Portugal

According to the meteorological service's forecast, the storm was expected to pass over the island of Madeira off the northwestern coast of Africa on Tuesday evening and reach mainland Portugal on Wednesday morning.

At the beginning of the year, Portugal experienced seven storms over four weeks, which, according to authorities, killed at least seven people. In mid-February, after a dam burst on the Mondego River near Coimbra, a section of the A1 motorway between Lisbon and Porto partially collapsed. There were no deaths or injuries at the time.

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