Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis said he is stepping away from basketball to prioritize his health. Channel NewsAsia reports.

The 31-year-old Latvian basketball player wrote on social media that his body is not responding this season as he had expected. According to Porzingis, he feels well, but is not currently ready to play at the level he expects of himself.

Absence from the team

The Warriors had previously said that Porzingis would be sidelined indefinitely because of an undisclosed health issue. On October 21, the club also said that the basketball player would not be with the team for the near future.

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Porzingis missed training camp and the start of preseason preparations and has not yet played a single game this season. He noted that he would work with the club to find a solution that makes sense.

Contract and health condition

The center joined Golden State in a trade in February and signed a two-year, $40 million contract extension with the team in the summer. On Wednesday, ESPN reported that Golden State had withheld payments to the player while he was away from the team.

Last year, Porzingis said he had been diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. In the previous season, he averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. In 2024, he helped the Boston Celtics win the NBA championship.

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