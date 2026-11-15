PA official says Hamas derailed UN project in Gaza — Jerusalem Post

In the Gaza Strip, Hamas allegedly halted a UN Development Programme project to install housing units for families living in tents through threats. An anonymous Palestinian Authority official dealing with Gaza affairs told Arabic-language outlet Jusoor News International about this, The Jerusalem Post reports.

According to the source, the UN Development Programme was forced to abandon plans to provide better shelters before the winter months, which had already been cold and rainy in Gaza.

Threats against ministry employees

The official claims that at the beginning of 2026, UNDP launched a project to install Relief Housing Units for displaced people. The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Public Works and Housing participated in implementing the initiative: its employees conducted surveys and coordinated work with local residents.

He alleges that Hamas representatives threatened ministry employees with violence if they continued cooperating with UNDP. The official also expressed the view that the group may have regarded such units as a threat to its influence over Gaza’s population.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

What the housing units included

According to training materials from the UN refugee agency, such units have a lightweight steel frame, a roof, wall panels, doors, windows, floor covering, a solar power installation, and a fastening system. Without maintenance, they can last for about 18 months, and with regular maintenance, for up to three years.

On November 10, Fatah, the party that governs the Palestinian Authority, condemned Hamas’ obstruction of humanitarian work, without directly mentioning the UNDP programme. In a statement, Fatah said that Hamas summons employees of the Ministry of Labour and other humanitarian bodies and forces them to sign commitments that hinder them from carrying out their duties.

On November 7, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that humanitarian funding and Israeli permits were urgently needed to deliver sufficient materials and equipment to Gaza. At the same time, that update mentioned neither housing units nor Hamas.

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