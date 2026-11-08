In South Africa, a ministry official said he cannot pay the court-ordered payments of 40,000 rand in a child maintenance dispute. TimesLIVE reports.

Income claim

According to the publication, the case involves a claim that the father has a monthly income of 170,000 rand. TimesLIVE presents this amount as a possible income. At the same time, the man says he does not have the financial ability to make the payments set by the court.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Divorce case

The report links the dispute to divorce proceedings. According to the caption accompanying the TimesLIVE illustration, the wife, who has assets of her own, convinced the court that she needs the assistance of her husband and the father to manage the assets.

The court also awarded her maintenance to support herself while the divorce case is being heard. The publication's headline and description refer to court payments in a child maintenance dispute.

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