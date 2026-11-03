A US official said that the United States struck Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz. This was reported by ABC News. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly on the situation.

Explosions on Qeshm Island

Iranian state television reported explosions on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the US official, the targets were Iranians who had used surface-to-air missiles against US assets.

ABC News notes that the strikes appeared limited rather than a full resumption of hostilities. They took place on the eve of important US midterm elections.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements ahead of the elections

US President Donald Trump had previously said that the United States would not strike Iran before the midterm elections. ABC News calls the war with Iran unpopular and says that its impact on fuel prices and other areas of the US economy is a vulnerability for Republicans in their fight for control of Congress.

US Vice President J.D. Vance told reporters on Monday that he had spoken with Trump about negotiations with Iran. According to him, both viewed the prospects for a possible negotiated settlement positively.

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