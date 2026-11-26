Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka, State Secretary at Poland’s Ministry of National Defense, called for deeper cooperation with Türkiye’s defense industry. She also expressed hope that engineers from both countries would jointly develop future projects, Anadolu Agency reports.

Joint projects and modernization

Polish-Turkish defense cooperation is an important issue for Poland’s Ministry of National Defense, the official wrote on social media platform X. According to her, the militaries of Poland and Türkiye already cooperate within NATO.

Sobkowiak-Czarnecka noted that Türkiye demonstrates the ability to combine the modernization of its armed forces with the development of national industry, science, employment and exports. She added that Turkish defense technologies and experience should be taken into account in preparing Poland’s planned “Armaments Agency 2.0.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Contracts of Turkish companies

Türkiye’s defense industry has expanded its presence in Poland in recent years through several major contracts. In May 2021, Poland signed a $270 million agreement with Baykar for 24 Bayraktar TB2 strike drones. The contract also covered missiles, mobile ground control stations, radar systems, simulators, training and logistical support. Deliveries were completed in May 2024.

In December 2025, ASELSAN concluded a $410 million agreement with Poland for electronic warfare systems. In September 2026, ASELSAN announced another contract with the Polish company AMZ Kutno for the delivery of 24 ARSUS reconnaissance and surveillance system sets for the Polish armed forces. Their delivery is planned for 2028–2029.

During bilateral talks between defense industry representatives in June 2026, the NATO allies also discussed expanding cooperation in unmanned systems, technology transfer, joint projects and mutual investments.

Read us on