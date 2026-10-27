In Australia, officials from the Department of Infrastructure said that a $6 million grant for Marrickville Golf Club does not include funding for sewerage works. Last month, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese claimed in the House of Representatives that the funds were intended to address septic system problems which, he said, cause untreated wastewater to enter the Cooks River during floods.

As ABC News Australia reports, at a Senate hearing National Party Senator Bridget McKenzie asked departmental representatives whether the grant provided for addressing sewerage problems. A department official replied that the project did not include such works.

What the funding provides for

Documents obtained through a freedom of information request show that a briefing for Transport Minister Catherine King, which was also provided to the prime minister's office, mentioned neither septic system problems nor sewerage works. The document referred to upgrades to the club building: furniture, lighting, a bar area and outdoor recreation area, public toilets, a dog-walking station, and space for local environmental groups.

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Project documents also provide for a major upgrade of the old club building, including the bar, outdoor dining area and golf shop. Minutes of Inner West Council meetings state that $4.5 million is to be spent on redeveloping the club building, $1 million on rainwater harvesting to irrigate the course, and another $500,000 on botanical plantings and landscaping.

Opposition reaction

The Coalition sought an explanation from Albanese in the House of Representatives, but the government majority rejected the attempt. McKenzie said that the prime minister had misled parliament and must correct the record.

Albanese has a long-standing connection with the club and held an honorary membership that had not previously been disclosed. He defended the allocation of the grant as necessary for the community and said he had not made the final decision on its approval.

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