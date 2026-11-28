About six officials from US President Donald Trump’s administration have moved into military housing in Washington, which is usually intended for senior military personnel. As reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing CNN, such a number of civilian officials in military residences is unusually large compared with previous presidential administrations.

The housing complexes are fenced and have controlled access. CNN links the moves to threats against senior Trump administration officials from Iran, although it does not specify the reasons for living in military housing for most of them.

Bessent and other officials move

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to CNN, recently left his home in the Georgetown area and moved to a military base in Washington. According to Bessent, the reason was threats to his life; he also said that other members of the government had received threats.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche also lives in military housing because of concerns for his own safety, informed sources told CNN. His predecessor, Pam Bondi, lived on a military base in 2025, according to the channel.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller moved with his family after a protest outside his home in Virginia, during which a female protester distributed leaflets containing his private address. A White House representative said that a campaign of harassment, doxxing and threats was the reason for the Millers’ move. According to CNN, Miller lives on the same base as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Questions from Democrats

Democrats in the US Congress are demanding that the grounds for politically appointed officials living in housing intended for military personnel be reviewed. California Congressman George Whitesides called for an investigation, including to ensure that officials are paying market-rate rent.

CNN notes that residents are required to pay for military housing. Hegseth was criticized in 2025 after reports that the US Army planned to spend $137,297 on additions to his residence at Fort McNair. Democrats said the Pentagon must justify the new living arrangements by spring 2027.

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