In Pakistan’s Gujrat district, 30 police officers assigned to protect ministers, lawmakers and former parliamentarians from the PML-Q and PML-N parties have been withdrawn. As Dawn reports, officials described the decision as impartial and in line with established procedures.

Who was affected by the decision

According to the publication’s sources, two police officers were withdrawn from former PML-N National Assembly member Chaudhry Abid Raza Kotla. The remaining 28 law enforcement officers were reassigned from protecting PML-Q politicians and ministers.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain had at least 12 officers from an elite police unit and a vehicle for mobile security, while at least four more police officers had been assigned to guard his residence on GT Road in Gujrat. A guard was also withdrawn from Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.

Three police officers were removed from the security detail of National Assembly member Chaudhry Ilyas. Two officers each assigned to National Assembly member Chaudhry Hussain Elahi, Provincial Assembly member Musa Elahi and Provincial Assembly member Khalid Asghar Gural were returned to the police reserve for further deployment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Security committee decision

An anonymous local administration representative told Dawn that the decision was made at a meeting of the District Intelligence Committee in accordance with the procedure established by the provincial home department. According to him, the committee assessed the security situation and decided to withdraw protection from politicians facing no threats.

Sources also said that federal and provincial ministers would be provided security during visits to Gujrat depending on the security situation. At the same time, they said that parliamentarians are not entitled to permanent police protection.

Musa Elahi criticized the decision, saying that it reflected the mentality of the rulers. Dawn noted that the withdrawal of security from leading PML-Q figures has been linked to a public dispute between Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Salik Hussain after he criticized the provincial government and accused it of large-scale corruption.

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