American singer Bob Dylan met with Pope Leo XIV on November 4, 2026, during a private audience at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican. The mediator who helped arrange the meeting, Jesuit Antonio Spadaro, spoke about its details in a comment to Rolling Stone.

According to Spadaro, both sides wanted the audience: Dylan sought to meet the first American pope, while the pontiff agreed to receive him. The meeting was arranged around the musician’s and pope’s schedules: Dylan performed in Milan on Monday and had a concert in Rome on Thursday, while Leo XIV was leaving for Latin America on Friday.

Dylan’s unpublished work

Leo XIV quoted Dylan’s text Go Away You Bomb, written in 1963, in the foreword to his book Disarmed and Disarming: Peace Is a Gift. Spadaro noted that the pontiff used the work in the context of nuclear rearmament.

Go Away You Bomb was not released on records and was not recorded by the musician. The text was intended to be included in a songbook against the atomic bomb that was never published. The sheet containing the lyrics was kept among the papers of Izzy Young, founder of the Folklore Center, and was later put up for auction at Christie’s.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conversation and handshake

Before their private conversation, Dylan and Leo XIV sat at a table in the library, spoke briefly and exchanged gifts — a rosary and a signed copy of Dylan’s memoir Chronicles. They remained alone during the main conversation, so its content was not disclosed.

Spadaro also explained the attention to the clothing of 85-year-old Dylan, who arrived for the audience wearing a hood. Near the Gate of St. Anne, a priest asked the musician’s team whether the hood should be lowered, but was told that it was part of Dylan’s usual style on and off stage. At the same time, the singer removed his gloves to shake the pope’s hand.

The Jesuit posted a close-up of Dylan’s and Leo XIV’s hands on Instagram. In his view, the image shows a connection between the author of the 1963 anti-war text and the pope who quoted it in his book. During the visit, Dylan also signed an Italian bilingual edition of 64 Lyrics for Spadaro, using the priest’s multicolored BIC pen.

Read us on