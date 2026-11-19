Postal service Royal Mail said it does not expect to meet the regulator-set targets for timely deliveries by next April. According to the company, this would mean a fourth consecutive year of failing to meet regulatory targets, The Guardian reports.

Regulator Ofcom requires 90% of first-class items to be delivered on the next working day, and 95% of second-class letters within three working days. In the second quarter of 2026, Royal Mail delivered 82.5% of first-class letters on time, compared with 85% in the first quarter. The share of second-class letters delivered on time fell from 91.4% to 87.2%.

Fines and investigation

Charity Citizens Advice criticised the quality of Royal Mail's services. The organisation's policy director, Tom MacInnes, said that sending a letter should not be like rolling a dice to find out whether it will arrive on time.

Since 2023, Royal Mail has been fined a total of £37 million for failing to meet Ofcom's targets. In June, the regulator launched an investigation to determine whether the company had prioritised parcel deliveries over letters. Whistleblowers and trade unions accused it of this practice, while Royal Mail denied it.

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Preparing for the Christmas season

Royal Mail is preparing for the busiest period of the year, which begins with Black Friday sales ahead of Christmas. The company announced that it was hiring an additional 22,000 seasonal workers.

On the same day, parent company International Distribution Services reported a 6.3% increase in revenue, to £6.85 billion, for the six months to 27 September. Royal Mail's revenue rose by 3.9%, to £4.13 billion. Over the past decade, the number of letters handled by Royal Mail has more than halved, from about 20 billion to 6.7 billion, while the number of addresses it serves has increased by 4 million.

Last year, Ofcom allowed the company to ease its universal postal service obligations: second-class letter deliveries were reduced to alternating weekdays, and Saturday delivery was scrapped. Royal Mail also announced plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs as part of a restructuring.

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