The United States Postal Service (USPS) said it will make the fuel surcharge for domestic shipments permanent from 2027. The temporary 8% surcharge introduced in April 2026 will become permanent, with an additional 3% added due to further increases in fuel prices, The Hill reports.

Review of the surcharge in July 2027

USPS plans to review the fuel surcharge in July 2027. The review will take into account fuel prices in the first half of 2027.

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Rates for domestic and international shipments

The Postal Service has also filed notice of rate increases for USPS Ground Advantage, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express and Parcel Select. The proposed change provides for an average 5.9% increase in prices for domestic shipping services.

USPS is also changing rates for some international postal and shipping services, with prices rising by an average of 7.9%. The service said the new rates are intended to support its competitiveness and provide necessary revenue amid financial difficulties.

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