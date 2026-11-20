European Commission envoy for Cyprus Raffaele Fitto said at a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara that progress in resolving the Cyprus issue would create more favourable conditions for developing relations between the EU and Turkey. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

According to a European Commission spokesperson, the sides held a constructive exchange of views on EU-Turkey relations. The European Commission stressed the importance of maintaining dialogue and strengthening cooperation in areas of common interest.

Settlement within the UN framework

Fitto also discussed the Cyprus issue with Fidan. He stressed the need to achieve a comprehensive settlement within the UN framework, which, in his view, would benefit Cyprus, Turkey, the EU and the wider Eastern Mediterranean region.

The meeting took place amid efforts to resume full-fledged talks on Cyprus. A trilateral meeting between UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman is expected at the end of November.

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Customs union and Made in EU

According to Cyprus Mail's assessment, progress in the Cyprus talks could help advance two of Turkey's priorities in its relations with the EU: updating the existing customs union agreement and the country's possible inclusion in the planned Made in EU scheme. Fidan said the previous day that these issues were Ankara's main priorities in relations with Europe.

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat also called on the EU to recognise Turkey's “unique position” and include it in Made in EU. Sources close to the matter told Cyprus Mail that the EU may allow progress on both issues if there is progress in resuming talks on Cyprus.

Turkey has a customs union agreement with the EU but does not enjoy all of its benefits because it is not a member of the bloc. After the EU concludes a trade agreement with a third country, Turkey cannot impose duties on imports from that country, while that country may retain tariffs on Turkish exports.

The Made in EU scheme is part of the European Commission's proposed Industrial Accelerator Act. It provides preferences for EU-made and low-carbon products in public procurement and support programmes.

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