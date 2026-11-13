UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous Peoples Albert Barume said after a two-week visit to Australia that the protection of Indigenous peoples' rights in the country is inadequate. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.

At a press conference in Sydney, Barume said he was shocked by reports of women giving birth in shackles. Human rights groups note that this practice, applied to some prisoners, disproportionately affects Indigenous women because their incarceration rate is higher. In August, an Indigenous representative introduced a bill in the federal parliament to ban the practice.

Access to detention facilities

Barume also said he was not allowed to visit juvenile detention centers in Queensland and the Northern Territory. These regions have recorded the highest rates of incarceration among Indigenous youth. Officials in both regions also refused to meet with the UN representative.

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According to the Special Rapporteur, responsibility for protecting human rights should rest with the national government rather than the states and territories. He stressed that Australia's international reputation is at risk if authorities do not allow international scrutiny.

Data on children's incarceration

According to government data, more than 90% of children in detention in Queensland and the Northern Territory are Indigenous. At the same time, they make up 6.6% of Australia's young population but 60% of all children aged 10 to 17 in detention in the country. Among detainees aged 10 to 13, the share of Indigenous children reaches 79%.

Barume called on Australia to set a national minimum age of criminal responsibility at 14 and invest in crime prevention programs instead of imprisoning large numbers of children. He also urged the government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese not to abandon the idea of constitutional recognition of Indigenous peoples after the failure of the 2023 referendum.

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