In London, US envoy for Iraq and Syria Tom Barrack said that Baghdad could become a bridge between Washington and Tehran. As The National reports, at the Chatham House Iraq Initiative event, he said that Iraq does not necessarily have to be an adversary of Iran and that the country could help open a path to overcoming Washington’s blockade of Iran.

Production and pipeline plans

Barrack, who is also the US ambassador to Turkey, proposed that Iraq target production of 10 million barrels of oil per day. According to him, Baghdad should attract foreign investors to build pipelines that would supply oil to buyers.

He noted that Iraq would continue to use the Strait of Hormuz for oil exports, but the country also needs other delivery methods. Barrack said additional routes were needed for the remaining six to seven million barrels.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conditions for investors

According to the US envoy, companies from the United States, France, Italy and Middle Eastern countries are ready to help Iraq. At the same time, he stressed that the country needs clear rules and the rule of law to attract capital.

Barrack believes that Iraq can use its geographical location, history and oil reserves, but named domestic conditions within the country itself, rather than the actions of other states, as the main obstacle to investment.

Read us on