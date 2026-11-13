US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin, Ireland, to brief him on talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state. This was reported by NDTV World.

Before their visit to Moscow, the US representatives spent two days in talks in Abu Dhabi on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. According to the outlet, the US representatives also urged Putin to allow European representatives to join the next round of talks.

Moscow's position

Putin said that Moscow would not soften its demands for control over parts of Ukrainian territory that Russia is attempting to illegally annex. He also rejected the possibility of deploying foreign peacekeeping forces in Ukraine after the war, calling it a continuation of the war.

Russia announced an attempt to illegally annex Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, although it does not fully control them. Ukraine and Western states do not recognize these annexation attempts.

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Starshield and the Dublin declaration

In Dublin, Zelenskyy also announced new restrictions on the Starshield satellite internet service, which is important for communications among Ukrainian forces at the front. According to him, these restrictions make it more difficult to intercept Russian jet-powered drones, resulting in more deaths.

Separately, Putin proposed a so-called humanitarian mission to Kostiantynivka, where, according to him, 400–500 civilians remain. Russia claimed in the summer that it had captured the city, but Ukraine says fighting there is ongoing. Ukrainian presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said that Russian forces brought in equipment and rotated troops under the cover of a humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

At the summit in Dublin, 39 countries stated in a declaration supported by France that any issues of European security must be resolved with the participation of Europeans.

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