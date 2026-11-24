The posthumous single «Kamikazi» by neo-soul artist D’Angelo has become available on streaming platforms after appearing on the soundtrack of Grand Theft Auto 6. NME reports.

The previously unreleased track is heard on the in-game radio station Worldwide. The musician’s family announced his death last October after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.

The musician’s approval

The performer’s brother, Luther Archer Jr., said that Michael, D’Angelo’s real name, approved the track in its current form in November 2024 for release in Grand Theft Auto 6. According to him, the musician was a fan of Rockstar Games, had previously worked with the company, and was pleased that the recording would be included in the game and released as a separate single.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

D’Angelo had already worked with Rockstar Games: he wrote the track «Unshaken» for the Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack. Rockstar Games’ head of music, Ivan Pavlovich, previously told Rolling Stone that the musician visited the developer’s New York office to play early versions of the game.

Posthumous releases

Pre-orders have also opened for a vinyl edition of «Kamikazi». Luther Archer Jr. said that Michael had entrusted him with overseeing the release of posthumous works while adhering to the musician’s standards and creative principles.

After D’Angelo’s death, his longtime associate Questlove also hinted at the release of posthumous music. Meanwhile, Atlantic Records and Rockstar Games released an expanded edition of Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album, adding 23 new tracks, including by Slayyyter, The Dare, Denzel Curry, Travis Scott, Overmono and Power Trip.

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