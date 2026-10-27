European Union Ambassador to Yemen Patrick Simonnet called for concrete steps in the coming days to halt the new round of fighting, protect civilians and ease their suffering. As The National reports, the diplomat stressed that the possibility of a political settlement has become more difficult, but remains necessary to achieve lasting peace in Yemen and security for its neighbours.

According to Simonnet, military developments can change the situation on the ground, but will not by themselves eliminate political differences or ensure stability. He noted that the Yemeni conflict has its own causes, but is becoming increasingly intertwined with regional tensions. Therefore, in his view, both regional de-escalation and an inclusive political settlement that takes into account the interests and aspirations of Yemenis are needed.

Threat to the peace process

On October 9, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg stated that the country had returned to full-scale war and that hostilities had spread to several front lines. The relative calm that followed the UN-mediated truce in 2022 is at risk of collapsing.

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According to the publication, the latest escalation by the Houthis began in July, when the rebels launched a campaign and seized Yemen’s western coast. Yemen’s government and the Saudi-led coalition responded with airstrikes and a counteroffensive. The Houthis, whom the article describes as backed by Iran, also intensified strikes on Saudi Arabian cities.

Humanitarian assistance

Simonnet stressed that international attention must not focus solely on missile attacks and maritime routes while Yemenis’ daily needs remain out of focus. According to him, people need food, clean water, medical care, education, a stable income and a credible prospect of peace.

According to the UN, more than 250,000 people have been displaced in Yemen since June 2026 because of the latest escalation. The ambassador also expressed concern over Houthi attacks in Aden and the prolonged siege of Taiz, which has restricted supplies of food, water, medicines and fuel. On Sunday, the EU announced an additional €22.5 million in humanitarian aid for Yemen, on top of €87.5 million previously allocated for 2026.

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