Indian ambassador criticizes USCIRF over Imam profile — The Hindu

In Washington, United States, India’s Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra criticized the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) after its post on social media platform X about activist Sharjeel Imam.

Indian ambassador’s reaction

Kwatra urged the U.S. advisory body to examine its own biases and stop lecturing others. His response came on Friday, November 13, after USCIRF shared Imam’s profile. The publication also reported that the commission had raised concerns about arrests in India that allegedly had religious grounds.

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Post about Sharjeel Imam

In its profile, USCIRF described Sharjeel Imam as a Muslim who is being held in custody in India for activities in defense of religious freedom. The Hindu’s article also describes Imam as an activist.

The Hindu reports on the Indian diplomat’s reaction.

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