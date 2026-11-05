Indonesia’s Ambassador to Australia, Siswo Pramono, has called for the protection of the population of feral bantengs on the Cobourg Peninsula in Australia’s Northern Territory. He also proposed considering the return of some animals to Indonesia in the future, where about 1,000 bantengs remain in the wild, ABC News reports.

Population on the Cobourg Peninsula

About 10,000 feral bantengs live on the Cobourg Peninsula, approximately 200 kilometres northeast of Darwin. The animals were brought from Southeast Asia to the Northern Territory in the 1840s for an unsuccessful colonial settlement. In 1849, a group of 20 bantengs was sent from Bali to the Northern Territory.

Although these animals are considered feral in Australia, bantengs are critically endangered. A 2006 study involving more than 50 animals in Garig Gunak Barlu National Park on the Cobourg Peninsula found that they had pure-line genetics atypical of Southeast Asia.

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Cooperation proposal

Pramono stated that a possible return of bantengs to Indonesia would require a cautious approach. According to him, the animals would need to be identified as genetically suitable for Indonesian national parks. The ambassador also proposed bringing additional bantengs to the Northern Territory to increase the genetic diversity of the Australian herd.

According to the ambassador, no formal negotiations on the matter have yet taken place. He believes discussions should begin between the Northern Territory government and Indonesia’s national parks, with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade involved later.

Daniel Ramp, director of the Centre for Compassionate Conservation, noted that Australia could play a role in conserving species that are feral on its territory but threatened with extinction in their natural range. He stressed the need to find a balance between protecting local species and the global conservation of animals.

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