US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee expressed doubt over whether the Board of Peace and the US Embassy in Jerusalem will be able to ensure the implementation of President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza without additional planning and resources from the US government. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing an internal cable obtained by Politico.

Questions over the coordination center

In the document, which Politico said was sent to US State Department leadership on Thursday, Huckabee raised the issue of whether there would be sufficient personnel to oversee Hamas’s disarmament and the start of Gaza’s reconstruction.

The main concerns concerned the International Gaza Support Center (IGSC), which coordinates interaction among the United States, Israel and international partners. The Pentagon plans to reduce the presence of its personnel there over the next year, with their duties to be transferred to civilian employees.

According to Huckabee, the US Embassy in Jerusalem currently does not have the staff to carry out these duties, although it could prepare if it had an understanding of staffing, financial and logistical needs. He also noted that the Board of Peace is increasing its staff, but its ability to perform all IGSC functions remains unclear.

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Risks of transferring functions

The cable, marked “sensitive but unclassified,” also warned that replacing military personnel with civilian employees could complicate cooperation with the Israel Defense Forces, particularly in intelligence sharing.

Huckabee asked State Department leadership how the roles and responsibilities of the State Department and the Board of Peace would change after the US Department of War reduces its presence, and what conditions must be met before such a transition begins. In an interview with Fox News, he said that the Board of Peace could gradually move forward, but Hamas is the obstacle. In the cable, he called the group’s failure to fulfill its disarmament commitment an impediment to progress.

Board of Peace position

The Board of Peace said it was unfamiliar with Huckabee’s cable, but expressed confidence in the readiness of its plans for humanitarian assistance, security, governance, the rule of law, infrastructure development and Gaza’s reconstruction.

The document also emphasized that delays in reconstruction could weaken the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, a Palestinian technocratic body created to govern the territory. Huckabee called for the expansion of humanitarian aid to be aligned with the committee’s priorities and long-term reconstruction plans.

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