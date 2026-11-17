US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz arrived in Beirut, Lebanon, where he discussed with Lebanese officials the possible replacement of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Its mandate, which had been renewed annually, is set to expire in December. As The National reports, the new mechanism is to monitor the implementation of agreements between Lebanon and Israel brokered by the United States.

Meetings in Beirut

Waltz met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, as well as with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and Simon Karam, head of the Lebanese delegation in talks with the United States and Israel, took part in the negotiations.

According to the Lebanese president's administration, the sides discussed the situation in the country and the region, the end of the UNIFIL mission, and the situation in southern Lebanon amid continued Israeli attacks and, as the Lebanese side stated, Israel's failure to implement the provisions of the framework agreement.

Prime Minister Salam stressed the need to maintain an international presence in the south of the country with a UN Security Council mandate. According to him, such a mission should perform monitoring, reporting, coordination and communication functions, as well as support the Lebanese army in extending state control.

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Differences over the new mechanism

Lebanon and Israel did not agree on the format of the structure that is to operate after the UNIFIL mission ends. Lebanon, according to the publication, proposes deploying a multinational force to oversee compliance with the agreements. Israel, Lebanese officials told The National, has repeatedly rejected Lebanon's proposals regarding countries that could provide contingents for such a force.

According to Waltz, France is expected to prepare a draft UN Security Council resolution based on consensus. He also promised to convey the positions heard in Beirut to Washington and the Security Council.

Under the terms of the trilateral agreement, Israel is to withdraw its troops from designated pilot zones, Hezbollah is to disarm, and Lebanon is to take control of the territories. A third-party verification committee is to oversee the implementation of the agreements. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously said that after UNIFIL, this does not necessarily have to be a military mission: a civilian verification mechanism could be an alternative.

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