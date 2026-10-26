South African Ambassador to the United States Roelf Meyer said in Cape Town that the government of the Republic of South Africa is no longer overly concerned about not receiving an invitation to the G20 summit, which the United States plans to hold in December 2026 in Miami, Florida. He said this on October 26, 2026, during an address at the Cape Town Press Club, Daily Maverick reports.

According to Meyer, South Africa has already begun contacts with the United Kingdom, which will host the G20 summit next year. He also said that representatives of the South African Embassy in the United States and South African businesses will take part in the B20 summit in Washington in November. The B20 is the business component of the G20 and is organized by U.S. companies rather than the U.S. government.

Reaction to Germany’s call

Meyer was answering a question about German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s call to invite South Africa to the G20 meeting in Miami. The ambassador noted that this call did not improve Pretoria’s relations with Washington. Initially, the lack of an invitation was viewed as an obstacle in bilateral relations, but the country’s government has now decided to move on.

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South Africa is a founding member of the G20. According to the outlet, U.S. President Donald Trump boycotted the G20 summit in South Africa in 2025, and in 2026 revoked South Africa’s invitation to the U.S. summit.

Intention to restore relations

The ambassador acknowledged that relations between South Africa and the United States are currently strained, but stressed the importance of restoring them. He called the United States the world’s largest economy and noted that more than 600 U.S. companies do business in South Africa, creating jobs there.

Meyer said that his main task is to strengthen political and trade ties with Washington as quickly as possible, including to create jobs in South Africa.

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