In Poland, the German Embassy in Warsaw stated that the presence of German military personnel and equipment is exclusively ceremonial and coordination-related in nature. As RMF24 reports, the statement was issued after photos and videos featuring Bundeswehr servicemen and military vehicles appeared online.

The diplomatic mission explained that German foreign missions, including those in Poland, are holding events marking the 71st anniversary of the Bundeswehr's creation. As part of these events, an exhibition dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the German Air Force has been presented. The embassy noted that holding the ceremonies in Poland recognizes its key role on NATO's eastern flank.

Cooperation within NATO

German diplomats also recalled the two countries' military cooperation. In particular, Germany is taking part in the Air Policing mission in Malbork and Mińsk Mazowiecki, where Eurofighter jets have been deployed. Berlin has also provided Poland with Patriot system contingents to protect its airspace.

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Separately, the embassy indicated that German engineers are to support the construction of the “Eastern Shield.” The statement stressed that the embassy will reject disinformation suggesting German interference in Poland's internal affairs or the use of allies for its own purposes.

Reaction of Polish politicians

Sejm member Dariusz Matecki published a video in which he spoke with German servicemen near the Polish parliament building in Warsaw. A serviceman in the recording explained that they were in Poland because of the exhibition. RMF24 notes that the Sejm is located about 450 meters from the German Embassy.

MP Marek Jakubiak also demanded explanations regarding the movement of German servicemen after three German army trucks were involved in an accident on the A4 motorway. Poland's Military Gendarmerie issued a statement regarding the incident, but Jakubiak continued to demand explanations concerning the escort of this transport.

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