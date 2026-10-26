The Singapore Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, has denied social media reports claiming that Ambassador Kwok Fook Seng allegedly met with former Indonesian deputy foreign minister Dino Patti Djalal and political analyst Saiful Mujani. The diplomatic mission said that no visit to the ambassador’s residence took place on October 18.

Embassy statement

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the embassy called the claims “blatant disinformation.” It said it would cooperate with Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs in responding to the spread of false information.

The accusations emerged after a video allegedly showing the entrance to the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta spread on social media. The posts claimed that Djalal and Mujani, described in them as opponents of the government, had met with the Singaporean diplomat.

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Denials by those involved

Dino Patti Djalal called the story fabricated. According to him, on October 18 he was in Perth, Australia, where he spoke at an event dedicated to climate change, and he returned to Indonesia on the evening of October 20. He added that he knows Kwok Fook Seng, who has headed Singapore’s diplomatic mission in Indonesia since 2022, but has never been to his residence.

Saiful Mujani separately told Metro TV that he had never communicated or met with either Djalal or the Singaporean ambassador. Indonesia’s ruling Gerindra party said it was checking information about the alleged meeting and the reliability of reports circulating online.

The publications appeared amid active discussions in Indonesia about relations with Singapore. Earlier, Djalal publicly defended Singapore against claims of an alleged conspiracy against Indonesia’s interests, including its stock market.

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