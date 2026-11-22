The US Embassy in Bahrain has urged American citizens in the country to increase their vigilance due to the heightened threat of armed attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group, as well as Iran’s attempts to attack US government officials and facilities in the region. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Possible disruptions to air travel

The diplomatic mission warned US citizens about possible security alerts, flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions. Passengers were advised to check flight statuses directly with airlines or through Bahrain International Airport’s flight-tracking service.

Americans traveling to Middle Eastern countries or leaving the region were also advised to monitor airport and airline operations and prepare alternative plans in advance.

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Statements on attacks in the region

According to the embassy, Iran carried out attacks on US facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain. The Houthis, in turn, attacked civilian airports and other critical infrastructure facilities in Saudi Arabia, which, according to the diplomatic mission, resulted in civilian casualties and significant travel disruptions.

The embassy stated that hostilities could escalate rapidly. It also warned of possible threats to other US interests abroad, including US businesses and institutions. At the same time, the diplomatic mission continues to provide regular consular and visa services.

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