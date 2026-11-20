The US Embassy in Mexico said that chemical precursors from China are being supplied to Mexican drug cartels for the possible production of methamphetamine. The statement was released on the day Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum concluded her visit to Shenzhen, where she reached agreements with Beijing on cooperation in energy, science and environmental issues.

US Embassy statement

As reported by the South China Morning Post, the US diplomatic mission cited data from the US Department of Justice and a seizure carried out by the US Homeland Security Investigations unit in September 2025. According to the embassy, US authorities seized more than 300 tonnes of precursors from China intended for Mexico's Sinaloa cartel in one week.

The embassy said that this amount of substances could have been used to produce nearly 190,000 kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $569 million. The US diplomatic mission also claims that China is a significant source of precursors not only for fentanyl but also for other synthetic drugs, including methamphetamine.

This was the second US Embassy post about China and synthetic drugs during Sheinbaum's trip. On Tuesday, when she met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, the diplomatic mission wrote that fentanyl ingredients predominantly originate from China. Afterwards, the Chinese diplomatic mission said that the fentanyl problem in the United States was linked to regulatory shortcomings and drug abuse. The Chinese side did not immediately respond to a request regarding the new US Embassy post.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Mexico-China agreements

During the meeting, Xi Jinping said that taking bilateral relations to a new level was important for cooperation among Global South countries. Sheinbaum said that the sides discussed increasing Mexican exports to China, including avocados and tequila.

The energy agreement provides for the development of solar thermal and geothermal energy projects, while Chinese specialists will train Mexican technicians. The sides also ratified 36 tourism twinning agreements and are working on a memorandum on medical training.

Sheinbaum said that Mexico does not seek to conclude a free trade agreement with China but wants to expand cooperation in specific areas. After meeting US President Donald Trump, she also said that Mexico's cooperation with China would not affect relations with Washington.

Read us on