US Embassy says all staff are working in Caracas — The Rio Times

The US Embassy in Venezuela reported that all of its staff are now working in Caracas, at the diplomatic complex in the Valle Arriba district. US Chargé d’Affaires John M. Barrett stated that the goal of the American mission is to reach the third stage, which is intended to lead to free and fair elections and sustainable democracy in Venezuela.

The Rio Times reported this on October 24. The publication notes that Washington officially resumed the embassy’s operations in Caracas on March 30, 2026, after diplomatic relations were severed in 2019.

Priorities of the diplomatic mission

According to Barrett, the expanded presence of diplomats enables the United States to work directly with Venezuelans on issues of stability and the provision of essential services. The stated priorities include stabilizing the power grid, strengthening the healthcare system, and economic recovery.

The embassy’s statement came after the third round of talks between Venezuela’s interim government and the 2015 National Assembly, which is associated with the opposition. The talks concluded on October 21 after six days of work. The US State Department said that the sides agreed to review and amend repressive laws to expand political and social freedoms, and also made progress in restoring an independent Supreme Court.

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Negotiations and the electoral process

According to the publication, the judicial appointments committee is to select 32 new magistrates. Washington also stated that more than a thousand political prisoners have been released since January and called for the immediate release of those who remain in custody.

On October 22, opposition supporters held rallies in Caracas and other cities, demanding that an election date be set, that opposition leader María Corina Machado be allowed to return, and that political prisoners be released. Machado, who is in exile in Panama, supported July 24, 2027, as the date for the presidential election. No official date for the vote has yet been announced.

Energy cooperation

On October 23, interim president Delcy Rodríguez and Barrett visited an oil project in Zulia state. Rodríguez stated that production at the field had reached 115,000 barrels per day and is planned to increase to 120,000 barrels by December. The publication links the inspection to an energy agreement between Venezuela and the United States concluded in August.

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