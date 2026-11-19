Oil supplies from Brazil to European Union countries reached 975,000 barrels per day in August—almost twice as much as 490,000 barrels per day in February. The EU’s share of Brazilian oil exports rose from 22% to approximately 34% over this period, OilPrice reports.

A tax advantage for the EU

According to the publication, in March the Brazilian government introduced a 12% tax on crude oil exports, calculated based on the cargo’s FOB value. A temporary trade agreement between the EU and MERCOSUR, signed in January and provisionally applied from May 1, provides for a reduction of at least 50% in the export duty for supplies that meet its conditions and are destined for the EU.

At a price of around $77 per barrel, a Brazilian producer, according to OilPrice’s calculations, pays $4.62 in tax per barrel when selling to the EU, compared with $9.24 for cargoes sent to China or India. This makes it possible to offer European refineries a price slightly below the market level while at the same time earning more revenue per barrel.

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New capacity and crude grades

In September, oil production in Brazil reached a record 4.7 million barrels per day, up 20.3% from a year earlier. Since October 2024, Petrobras has brought six major projects online, including at the Búzios and Mero fields. Together with Equinor’s Bacalhau project, they provide approximately 1.3 million barrels per day of production capacity, part of which is still ramping up output.

European buyers received cargoes of Tupi, Búzios and Mero grades, including in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp area, Spain, Portugal, Poland, France and Italy. Flows of Mero almost tripled compared with 2024, reaching 570,000 barrels per day. This crude has an API gravity of 29° and the lowest sulfur content among the three main Brazilian grades—0.31%.

Freight rates affect demand in Asia

Rising freight rates in autumn complicated sales of Brazilian oil in Asia. The cost of transporting a VLCC from Brazil to China, according to OilPrice, rose from $6 per barrel in February to $36 in October. After rates fell to approximately $13–14 per barrel in mid-November, Chinese buyers began returning to Brazilian crude. Meanwhile, supplies to India’s west coast reached 340,000 barrels per day in October.

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