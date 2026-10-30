In Papua New Guinea, a severe drought linked to the El Niño climate phenomenon has affected up to 8 million people. It has caused shortages of food and water, planned power outages, and disruptions to schools and medical facilities, The Guardian reports.

A coalition including church organizations, trade unions and business representatives called the situation a national crisis. It said there was no coordinated plan to protect vulnerable communities from the consequences of the drought.

Rivers are drying up, crops are dying

In a number of areas of the country, less than a quarter of the usual amount of rainfall has fallen since August. Residents and local leaders said that rivers and streams had dried up, while family gardens, which are the main source of food and income for many families, had withered due to a lack of moisture.

According to Emily Meren, humanitarian projects manager for CARE International in Papua New Guinea, families in rural highland areas are reducing their diets to one meal a day. She also noted that women and girls have to spend three to four hours searching for water and food, while food shortages are causing local disputes between families.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the Bulolo district of Morobe province, small rivers have dried up, leaving families without access to water for drinking, cooking and washing. According to local residents, some schools and medical centers operate only for half a day, while some clinics have stopped admitting inpatients because of water shortages.

Power outages in the capital

Papua New Guinea's national meteorological service announced the onset of El Niño in June, when much of the country was already suffering from drought. Its deputy director, Kasis Inape, explained that the eastward shift of warm tropical waters had deprived the country of the usual rainfall on which numerous subsistence farmers depend.

In the capital, Port Moresby, PNG Power introduced planned power outages after water levels in dams fell, reducing hydropower generation. The company warned that the disruptions could last up to 10 months, while it regulates water releases from the dams to preserve the city's water supply.

Prime Minister James Marape instructed provincial and district authorities to prepare for a prolonged dry season. According to him, the government is considering financial mechanisms to support disaster response in the regions.

Read us on