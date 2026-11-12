In Mexico, distributed generation capacity increased by 9.4% in the first half of the year, reaching 5,675 MW. During this period, the country added 485.76 MW of capacity and signed 54,766 new contracts, Mexico News Daily reports, citing Mexico’s National Energy Commission (CNE).

Solar energy accounts for more than 99% of capacity

Distributed photovoltaic solar energy accounts for 5,640 MW, or more than 99.5% of all installed capacity under the CNE scheme. The growth is being driven by the spread of rooftop solar panels.

Distributed generation involves producing electricity through small modular systems near where it is consumed. Such installations do not require large centralized power plants or extensive transmission lines and help reduce dependence on the national power grid. Total investment in distributed generation had reached $14.58 billion by the end of June.

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Jalisco leads in installed capacity

The largest distributed generation capacities were recorded in the states of Jalisco — 808.58 MW, Nuevo León — 596.22 MW, and Chihuahua — 424.85 MW. Together, these three states account for 32% of the nationwide total. Growth was also recorded in Guanajuato, Coahuila, the State of Mexico, Sonora, and Yucatán.

Jalisco expects to exceed 1,000 MW of distributed generation by 2030. The state’s sustainable energy development plan provides for Jalisco to produce at least as much energy as it consumes, while the share of clean sources will increase from the current 42% to 60%.

The Mexican Institute for Competitiveness estimates that meeting the growth targets of Plan México will increase electricity demand by 10.1%. This will require an additional 11.9 GW of generating capacity beyond the volumes included in official planning through 2030.

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