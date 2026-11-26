In November, an attacker redirected the computing power of bitcoin miners from South America and Europe to a fake mining pool using forged internet traffic route announcements. As CoinDesk reports, on November 20, more than a thousand mining sites, mainly in Europe, lost connection to their pool within one second.

Route substitution

According to Braiins, a company that operates a mining pool and develops firmware for miners, the scale of the attacks rose from less than 175 petahashes per second in early November to 1.9 exahashes per second on November 20. This is approximately one 550th of the Bitcoin network's computing power, based on a weekly average of 1,040 EH/s.

The attack was carried out at the BGP protocol level, through which internet service providers exchange data on routes to network addresses. The pool's provider announced a block of 4,096 addresses, while the attacker announced a smaller block of 256 addresses that included the pool's address. Routers select the more specific route, so miners' traffic was directed to the attacker's server.

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Rewards went to the attacker

Most miners operate through pools, which distribute tasks and block-mining rewards among participants. The basic version of the Stratum protocol, which remains widespread in the industry, transmits data without encryption and does not allow a miner to verify whether the server actually belongs to its pool.

The fake server accepted any logins and passwords, sent miners real tasks copied from another large public pool, and submitted the results under its own name. Braiins did not disclose how much money the attacker received. According to CoinDesk's calculation, the potential revenue from the attacks amounted to less than $17,000 in bitcoin.

Braiins recommended that miners switch to Stratum V2, which encrypts connections and enables verification of the server's authenticity. The company named encrypted Stratum V1 connections with firmware that verifies certificates as an alternative.

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