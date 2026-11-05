Poundland remains vulnerable, owner says — The Guardian

US company Gordon Brothers, the owner of the Poundland retail chain, has said that the business remains troubled and vulnerable despite efforts to turn it around. The company is holding active talks with potential buyers and is seeking to preserve as many jobs as possible, The Guardian reports.

Risk to employees

Last week, Poundland filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators. This gave the company 10 working days of protection from creditor claims to seek a deal to rescue the business before insolvency proceedings could potentially begin.

About 12,000 employees of the chain are at risk. Poundland’s board of directors appointed consulting firm AlixPartners to manage the process after Gordon Brothers stopped funding the retailer.

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Sale talks

Executives from Gordon Brothers and Poundland separately met with government ministers regarding the chain’s future. Advisers continue talks with parties interested in acquiring the brand and a significant number of stores. The sale process began in early September.

Gordon Brothers acquired Poundland last year for £1. The company said that at the time of the purchase, the retailer was already in difficulty and required radical restructuring, urgent operational changes and significant funding.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham called on the owner to find a practical solution that would allow stores and jobs to be preserved. He said that many outlets are viable and important for local communities. Suppliers facing losses of millions if Poundland collapses also said that the owner should not maximise its own benefit at their expense.

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