In Ecuador, 34 people have died as a result of heavy rains and flooding, the civil protection service reported. In total, 47,000 people have been affected by the intense rainfall. The severe weather also caused flooding in cities in Peru, Der Spiegel reports.

Flooded areas of Manta

In the city of Manta in western Ecuador, two rivers burst their banks. An AFP correspondent saw residents wading through flooded streets in chest-deep water or moving around on mattresses. Local resident Fernanda Navarrete told the agency that people had been in the mud for four days already and that she had not seen flooding on such a scale for a very long time.

Assistance for those affected in Peru

In Piura, the administrative center of the region of the same name in northern Peru, streets were flooded to waist level after 12 hours of heavy rain. According to Luis Vasquez, head of the National Civil Defense Service, approximately 2,000 families in the city were affected by the rainfall.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Peru's civil defense service said it had delivered five tonnes of humanitarian aid to the region by air. Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori postponed a trip to Colombia because of the crisis and announced her intention to visit the affected areas.

Peru and Ecuador are among the Latin American countries that have declared a state of emergency due to the El Niño phenomenon. This natural climate phenomenon is associated with warming of the water surface in the central and eastern parts of the Pacific Ocean near the equator, affecting winds, atmospheric pressure and rainfall levels and increasing the risk of extreme weather events.

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