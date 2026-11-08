Floods in Erbil claim two lives — The National

In Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, flash floods following heavy rainfall claimed the lives of two people. A five-year-old child and a man in his late twenties who was helping rescuers and local residents were killed, The National reports.

Downpour floods most districts of Erbil

According to Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, heavy rainfall on Saturday evening caused flooding in most parts of the city. About 30 mm of rainfall had initially been forecast, but after 19:00, the amount reached an estimated 80 mm.

The child was travelling by car with his father in the New Erbil district when the vehicle was caught in the flood. Rescuers later found the body. The second victim was a volunteer: he was helping emergency services and residents near the Hewa City district, but was swept away by the water.

The flooding damaged homes, shops, commercial facilities, vehicles, roads, public infrastructure and the power grid. The governor urged residents not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary so as not to interfere with the work of rescue and emergency services.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tens of thousands of tents flooded in Gaza

Meanwhile, heavy rain in the Gaza Strip flooded tent camps housing displaced Palestinians. Gaza’s Hamas-controlled Government Media Office said that at least 70,000 tents had been flooded over the past 12 hours. According to its data, this affected tens of thousands of people; injuries were reported, but no deaths.

Gaza’s Civil Defence received 1,500 calls for help. Three abandoned buildings also collapsed, but no one was injured. People tried to repair the tents and reinforce them with sand to prevent water from getting inside.

Municipal services and civil defence said they could not fully respond to the consequences of the bad weather due to fuel shortages and damaged equipment. Hamas blamed Israel for the shortage of materials for shelter and construction. Israel’s military body COGAT said it had stepped up measures to improve sanitary conditions in Gaza together with international organisations the previous day.

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