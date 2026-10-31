Heavy rainfall in Kenya has caused flooding in Tana River and Lamu counties: 302 households have been forced to leave their homes, while another 3,156 have been affected. The most difficult situation has developed in the Tana Delta sub-county after the Tulu and Minjila dams overflowed, with water from them flooding villages and residential homes, Nation Kenya reports.

Assistance for those affected

The Kenya Red Cross Society reported that flooding has also begun affecting the Hindi and Witu areas in neighboring Lamu County. National and county authorities, together with humanitarian partners, have delivered food, tarpaulins and blankets to 175 of the 302 displaced households. Response teams continue to assess needs and are trying to reach another 127 families amid ongoing rainfall.

Tana River County Governor Dhadho Godhana urged residents of risk areas to move to higher ground immediately to avoid being trapped by water. According to him, over the past two months, county authorities have distributed construction materials to communities — sheet metal, timber and nails — for relocation to safer sites, but some residents have refused to leave their homes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warning over rising Tana River levels

The situation in the Tana River basin may worsen due to heavy rains in the Mount Kenya and Aberdare Range areas, which are increasing water inflow into the river and the Seven Forks dam cascade. Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Minister Eric Mugaa warned residents downstream in Tana River and Garissa counties of imminent controlled releases of water from reservoirs after they reach their maximum capacity.

According to Mugaa, the water releases are necessary to prevent dam failures. He urged residents of low-lying areas and the river basin to move to higher ground, as the downstream river channel cannot accommodate a large volume of water.

Meanwhile, in Mombasa, representatives of East African countries and humanitarian organizations discussed mechanisms for anticipatory action ahead of natural disasters, including financing aid before extreme weather events occur.

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