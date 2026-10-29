According to RMF24, citing a Reuters investigation, the agency MOD 346428, linked to the Iranian military, has imported $2.3 billion worth of goods into Iran since the beginning of 2025. The outlet reports that Tehran uses a network of more than 5,000 military-linked entities to supply equipment and technology despite international sanctions and the U.S. naval blockade.

Components from Russia and China

Among the imported goods, according to the investigation, were Chinese titanium, chemicals for the production of missiles and missile fuel, as well as Russian detonators intended for the warheads of missiles and drones. The country also received hundreds of trucks made by the Italian brand Iveco, which can be used as mobile missile launchers, and thousands of Toyota Hilux and Land Cruiser vehicles used by the Iranian armed forces.

Supplies were delivered via several routes: by ships from Russia across the Caspian Sea, by trucks from Central Asia, and by aircraft from China. Since the start of hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran in February this year, Iran has, according to the cited data, imported $27 million worth of equipment from the United Arab Emirates.

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Intermediaries and oil revenues

According to the investigation, the network involves foreign intermediaries and front companies. Purchases are financed with proceeds from oil sales, circumventing sanctions restrictions. Iranians abroad pay for goods with money held in foreign banks and arrange their transportation into the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump previously said that he does not believe China and Russia provide large-scale support to Iran. He suggested that if such supplies were taking place, the United States would quickly learn about them.

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