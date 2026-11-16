The number of reports of the use of artificial intelligence for the sexual exploitation of children increased by more than 8,400% over two years — from about 4,700 in 2023 to more than 400,000 in 2025. The Guardian cites these figures from a report by Edinburgh-based Childlight — Global Child Safety Institute.

Deepfakes and blackmail

The study covered reports submitted by technology companies to the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. These include fake images created using deepfakes and apps capable of digitally “undressing” people in photographs.

Such images can be used to blackmail children by demanding money or new photos. Childlight’s research focuses on East Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as North America.

Childlight’s global director of data, Debi Fry, said the rapid spread of AI is changing the nature of threats to children. According to her, part of the increase may be explained by improved detection and reporting, but the data indicate the need for urgent action by governments and technology companies to prevent such forms of abuse and swiftly remove the relevant material.

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Internet Watch Foundation data

The British non-governmental organization Internet Watch Foundation, which monitors child sexual abuse material worldwide, assessed 6,310 AI-generated images in the first half of 2026 that meet the legal definition of child sexual abuse material. This is 40% more than the over 4,500 images recorded during all of 2025.

Childlight also estimates that more than 300 million children worldwide experience at least one form of technology-facilitated sexual exploitation or abuse each year. The institute estimates that approximately one in four children encounters at least one form of such abuse before reaching the age of 18.

In North America, the study recorded offline sexual abuse in childhood involving nearly one-third of girls and more than one in ten boys. The number of reports and notifications of child sexual abuse material registered in the United States increased by 63% between 2024 and 2025, while in Canada it rose by 18%.

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