DR Congo rebels threaten to quit Doha talks — Anadolu Agency

A coalition of rebel groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which includes M23, has said it may withdraw from peace talks with the country's authorities in Doha. The reason cited was the government's possible holding of a referendum on amending the Constitution.

This was stated in the city of Goma by the Front for the Restoration of the Nation (FRN), led by former DR Congo President Joseph Kabila, Anadolu Agency reports. The statement came after a meeting between front representatives and UN officials led by James Swan, head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo, MONUSCO.

Meeting in Goma

Swan arrived in rebel-controlled Goma on Monday for consultations on civilian protection, humanitarian access and ceasefire monitoring. FRN vice presidents Corneille Nangaa and Bertrand Bisimwa also took part in the meeting.

The FRN was officially formed last month to replace the Congo River Alliance and the M23 movement. According to analysts, the meeting was a notable diplomatic contact with Kabila. It took place several days after the United States and European states, through the International Contact Group for the Great Lakes Region, condemned the newly created coalition.

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Referendum and negotiations

Bertrand Bisimwa said coalition members had expressed concern about possible constitutional changes which, in their view, could allow President Félix Tshisekedi to run for a third term. According to him, commitments agreed within the Doha process are based on the current Constitution, and changing it would lead to the collapse of the peace process.

The group also called on the UN to ask Tshisekedi to take into account the potential risks to the negotiations. Last week, the DR Congo Senate unanimously approved a controversial referendum law which, critics believe, could allow the president to seek a third term.

In November 2025, the DR Congo government and M23 signed a framework peace agreement in Doha, mediated by Qatar. At the same time, according to local sources, the security situation on the ground remains unstable following intensified fighting between the FRN and government forces.

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