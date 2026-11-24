The rebel group “Convention for the People’s Revolution” said it had decided to halt its advance on the city of Bunia, the administrative center of Ituri province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also announced its decision to withdraw from areas recently captured after several days of intense fighting with government forces, Anadolu Agency reports.

Capture of Iga-Barrière

A day before the statement, the rebels captured the key locality of Iga-Barrière, located about 25 kilometers north of Bunia. The source describes the area as strategic. After the fighting, government troops retreated toward the provincial administrative center.

In the statement by the “Convention for the People’s Revolution,” one of the reasons for this decision was described as a commitment made during negotiations with the authorities in Kinshasa mediated by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. According to media reports, the resumption of fighting since the weekend forced thousands of civilians to leave their homes and head to Bunia. On Sunday, the group also captured the localities of Lopa and Lindji, according to these reports.

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Negotiations in Uganda

On October 9, Yoweri Museveni held talks in Entebbe, Uganda, between the group’s leader Thomas Lubanga and a delegation of high-ranking DR Congo government and military officials. In 2012, the International Criminal Court found Lubanga guilty of recruiting and using child soldiers. The court sentenced him to 14 years in prison, and in March 2020 he was released after serving his sentence.

Lubanga, who is under UN sanctions, announced the creation of the “Convention for the People’s Revolution” in 2025, opening another front against President Félix Tshisekedi. Ituri province is also the epicenter of the current Ebola outbreak in DR Congo and is among the regions suffering most from rebel activity.

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