In the United States, researchers at the University of Florida found that repeated forced smiles, especially when there was a risk of financial loss, may be associated with reduced feelings of happiness and increased irritation. An online experiment analyzed data from 1,174 people, ScienceDaily reports.

How the experiment was conducted

Participants were shown pleasant and unpleasant images, including kittens and flowers, as well as scenes of theft and animal abuse. Some people were required to smile deliberately, while others could react naturally. The tasks were completed once or repeated ten times.

Half of the participants were told that failing to follow the instructions on smiling could cost them $2 of their $6 reward. In fact, no money was withheld from anyone, and all received the full amount. After each task, people rated their own level of happiness.

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The effect depended on repetition and pressure

When viewing unpleasant pictures, one deliberate smile slightly improved mood, including among those warned of a possible reduction in payment. However, when the exercise was repeated, this effect weakened. When the need to smile many times was combined with the threat of financial losses, the positive effect disappeared.

For pleasant images, one smile produced almost no additional effect compared with a natural reaction. However, in groups where participants had to smile repeatedly or felt pressure, happiness scores were lower than among people with natural facial expressions. When viewing pleasant images, forced smiles were also associated with higher levels of irritation and anger.

The study’s authors noted that the findings may explain why requiring employees to constantly display friendliness at work does not always improve their emotional state.

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