Fire at Pemex pipeline in Mexico injures three people — The Rio Times

A fire broke out on November 5 at a pipeline of the state oil company Pemex in the city of Tototlán, Jalisco state, in western Mexico. According to preliminary data, three people suffered severe burns. This was reported by The Rio Times.

Fire following a fuel leak

The fire began at approximately 7:15 p.m. local time after a fuel leak at a Pemex pipeline. The accident occurred at the first kilometer of the Tototlán—Ocotlán road. Civil Protection and Jalisco state fire service units, Tototlán firefighters, and Pemex employees arrived at the scene.

Rescuers assisted company personnel in responding to the leak. The road was closed, while firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby residential buildings. No evacuation of residents was reported. There is also no official information on when the fire was brought under control.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Condition of the victims

Two men with burns covering about 40% of their bodies were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state. According to local reports, another victim, a woman with severe burns, sought medical care at a facility in neighboring Ocotlán. The medical facility did not confirm her condition, nor the subsequent condition of all three victims.

Officials did not specify what fuel had leaked, which pipeline was damaged, or what caused the leak. Pemex did not comment on the incident. Tototlán and Ocotlán are located in the eastern part of Jalisco state.

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