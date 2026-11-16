In Thailand, 11 people were killed and another 16 injured in a fire at a four-storey commercial building on the resort island of Phuket. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing police.

The fire started at night

The blaze began at around 3:30 a.m. on November 16 in Patong. The building housed a restaurant and rental accommodation. Firefighters needed about two hours to bring the fire under control. They then found the bodies of 11 victims.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Among the dead are citizens of Thailand and Myanmar. Sixteen injured people received hospital treatment for smoke inhalation and injuries from glass fragments. According to Reuters, police said there were no tourists among the dead or injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated

Police are investigating the cause of the fire. According to local media, the blaze broke out at a motorcycle rental shop before spreading to the rest of the building.

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